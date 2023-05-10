How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?

IMAGE: Striking at a rate of 200+, Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav guided Mumbai to a comfortable win. Photograph: BCCI

The story this season has been massive 200+ scores with teams chasing it down with ease.

Once again on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a big target and jumped from eighth to third spot on the points table.

MI's huge leap highlights a strong competitive IPL 2023 season, with a cluster of teams locked on ten points. Mumbai broke free of the pile to pick up two crucial points, while the loss sees Royal Challengers Bangalore, who were placed sixth, slip one rung to seventh.

With the playoffs race heating up, the MI-RCB encounter was a supremely crucial fixture. And the world's No 1 ranked T20I player came to the party as he guided the hosts to a comfortable win.

Suryakumar Yadav entered the tournament on the back of a lean patch and his form continued for the first half this IPL season. But the swashbuckling batter found his prowess as he guided the five-time champions to a comfortable win.

After electing to bowl, the hosts fought back to restrict Challengers to 199/6. In response Rohit Sharma's men chased it down with ease, with 21 balls to spare.

A look at the top performers of Tuesday's contest:

IMAGE: Jason Behrendorff led the attack with the ball with a three-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Jason Behrendorff

Behrendorff handed the hosts a strong start as he struck in the very first over to remove Virat Kohli for just 1. After RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis was dropped on 0 on only the fourth delivery of the match, Kohli fell on the very next ball.

Coming in at No 3, Anuj Rawat managed only 6 off 4 as Behrendorff reduced RCB to 16/2 in 2.2 overs.

But then came the partnership of Glenn Maxwell and du Plessis. The pair put on their third century stand this IPL as they threatened to take the game away from the hosts. As the duo scored in tandem, RCB looked set for a record score at the Wankhede as the Mumbai bowlers looked clueless.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis posted yet another century stand for the third wicket this season. Photograph: BCCI

Desperately in need of a wicket, Rohit brought Behrendorff back into the attack. And once again the Aussie delivered. This time it was Maxwell's prized scalp.

Aussie versus Aussie and the MI pacer won the battle as Maxwell's smashing innings came to an end. Striking at a whopping 206.06 strike rate, Maxi was cruising at 68 off 33. But a slower delivery from Behrendorff ended the 120 run partnership.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav hammered his highest IPL score. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav

Ishan Kishan, who was just picked for the Indian side for the World Test Championship final, gave the hosts a fiery start.

Wanindu Hasaranga removed both MI openers -- Ishan departed after a sizzling 21 ball 42; Rohit's lean IPL 2023 patch continued as he fell for 7 off 8.

Enter Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera. The game's trajectory changed as SKY entered beast mode. As Faf said after the match, 'He's one of the best. When he gets going ,he's really difficult to bowl to. You can't shut him down.'

SKY hammered anything that was thrown at him as he struck his highest IPL score to guide Mumbai home. SKY and Wadhera hammered 140 off 66 to take Mumbai on the brink of a win.

IMAGE: Nehal Wadhera struck the winning runs and brought up his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Looking to bolster their net run rate, SKY was eager to wrap up the win quickly. Striking at a dazzling 237.14 strike rate, his 35 ball 83 was laced with seven boundaries and six sixes.

Lighting up his home ground, the Wankhede, with his massive maximums, SKY reached 100 sixes in the IPL.

When Mumbai chased down the target with 21 balls to spare, it was the fastest a 200 run target has been chased in the IPL.