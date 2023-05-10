News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!

Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 10, 2023 08:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Look who turned up to watch the IPL 2023 game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shahid Kapoor

IMAGE: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is a nifty batter himself, was at the stadium with...

Shahid Kapoor

IMAGE: ... son Zain.

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was there, of course, hoping that her hubby would score big. Alas, Virat departed for just 1. Photographs: BCCI

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anu's disappointment is evident.

 

Anushka Sharma

IMAGE: Anu and Dipika Pallikal -- squash champion and Mrs Dinesh Karthik -- cheer Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell who scored half centuries and posted 120 runs for the Challengers.

 

Dipika Pallikal

IMAGE: This is the first time we have spotted Dipika at an RCB game this IPL.

 

Ritika Sajdeh

IMAGE: Anxious is Ritika Sajdeh's default expression when husband Rohit Sharma is at the crease or when his team Mumbai Indians isn't doing well.
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
PHOTOS: Suryakumar stars in Mumbai's win over RCB
PHOTOS: Suryakumar stars in Mumbai's win over RCB
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Champions League PIX: City salvage draw at Real Madrid
Champions League PIX: City salvage draw at Real Madrid
A Hot Summer Ain't Monkey Business
A Hot Summer Ain't Monkey Business
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?
Imran May Be Jailed For A Long Time
Imran May Be Jailed For A Long Time

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

KKR Party Time As Rinku Magic Stuns Eden

KKR Party Time As Rinku Magic Stuns Eden

PIX: Pant Motivates U-16 Cricketers

PIX: Pant Motivates U-16 Cricketers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances