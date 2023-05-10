Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!

Look who turned up to watch the IPL 2023 game between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
IMAGE: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is a nifty batter himself, was at the stadium with...
IMAGE: ... son Zain.
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma was there, of course, hoping that her hubby would score big. Alas, Virat departed for just 1. Photographs: BCCI
IMAGE: Anu's disappointment is evident.
IMAGE: Anu and Dipika Pallikal -- squash champion and Mrs Dinesh Karthik -- cheer Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell who scored half centuries and posted 120 runs for the Challengers.
IMAGE: This is the first time we have spotted Dipika at an RCB game this IPL.
IMAGE: Anxious is Ritika Sajdeh's default expression when husband Rohit Sharma is at the crease or when his team Mumbai Indians isn't doing well.