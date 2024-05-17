News
'Will kill Mamata Banerjee': Posters appear in Howrah

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 17, 2024 16:36 IST
A poster with death threats to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, appeared in Uluberia in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday, police said.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally in the Bangaon parliamentary constituency area, in North 24 Parganas on May 14, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The poster, handwritten in green ink on a piece of white cloth, was recovered from a construction site in Fuleswar area of Uluberia where Lok Sabha elections will be held on May 20.

 

The poster written in Bengali read: "I will kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek by hitting them with a car. Everyone will light the lamps after that. I have a secret letter."

The poster was found hanging on a stack of bricks.

"It is not yet clear what the secret letter meant. It could be a prank. We have to find out whether a single person or a group was involved in it," the police officer told PTI.

The police have started an investigation into the matter, he said.

Video of BJP nominee's remark on Mamata sparks row
Will support INDIA from outside to form govt: Mamata
Mamata's ploy to...: Cong's Adhir on INDIA olive branch
Will Dhoni, Kohli Bowl On Saturday?!
Bridgerton, Baahubali, Beasts On OTT
My records not under threat for now: Usain Bolt
Woman alleges rape on express train in Thane
