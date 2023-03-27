Meet RCB's Real 'Rockstar'

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis, star batter Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj took part in the first team training at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Universe Boss, who is known for maximum entertainment, was not the RCB rockstar of the evening.

Ladies and Gentlemen, everyone's favourite Superhero is A B de Villiers! But not RCB's rockstar.

The biggest surprise came with the appearance of Harshal Patel, who teamed up with the Bengaluru-based rock band Thermal and Quarter to perform live for the 30,000 fans.

The RCB pacer stunned all with his guitar skills.