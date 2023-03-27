News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet RCB's Real 'Rockstar'

Meet RCB's Real 'Rockstar'

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2023 08:16 IST
Harshal Patel

Photograph: Kind courtesy RCB/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper Faf du Plessis, star batter Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj took part in the first team training at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

RCB

Universe Boss, who is known for maximum entertainment, was not the RCB rockstar of the evening.

RCB

Ladies and Gentlemen, everyone's favourite Superhero is A B de Villiers! But not RCB's rockstar.

Harshal Patel

The biggest surprise came with the appearance of Harshal Patel, who teamed up with the Bengaluru-based rock band Thermal and Quarter to perform live for the 30,000 fans.

The RCB pacer stunned all with his guitar skills.

Harshal Patel

