Meet Mumbai Indians' New 'Yorker King'

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar's yorkers proved crucial in Mumbai Indians' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians's Tilak Varma and Arjun Tendulkar had a chat after their recent victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a video shared by the team, Tilak labelled Arjun as the 'yorker king' and asks him about his experience of bowling the final over.

'You're the yorker king in our team, so how was the pressure in the last over while they were chasing 20 runs?' asked Tilak.

'Not much pressure because obviously 20 runs we should defend,' Arjun replied. 'I had practised so much and I was confident.'

Arjun delivered two yorkers and took his first IPL wicket, earning praise from MI Captain Rohit Sharma for his clarity of thought in bowling.