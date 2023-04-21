Ishant Sharma overcomes illness to shine for DC

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma bowled exceptionally well, with figures of 2/19 in 4 overs, including 13 dot balls. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner, after the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, praised his senior bowler Ishant Sharma for his outstanding performance despite being unwell before the previous game.

The skipper revealed that Ishant had a fever before the last game and couldn't play, but after seeing the conditions in the first game, the team management decided to include him in the playing XI.

“He was sick before last game, where he was probably going to be playing. That was unfortunate as he had bit of fever and he couldn't play. After the first game we played, it swung and seamed and he was definitely going to be in contention to play and other thing we need to think is Khaleel Ahmed, who is a very good new ball bowler.”

“With Khaleel out, Ishant came in and bowled exceptionally well. We have to have a good hard think about what team we are going to go if Khaleel is fit. Credit to Ishant that he came out bed with his sickness and he bowled exceptionally well and that's the depth we have with our bowling.”

The decision paid off as Ishant bowled exceptionally well, with figures of 2/19 in 4 overs, including 13 dot balls.

Warner credited Ishant for his commitment and dedication to the team, as he battled sickness and still delivered an outstanding performance. He also highlighted the team's bowling depth, which is an advantage for them in the IPL tournament.