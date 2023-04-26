News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Meet CSK's Rocket Raja

Meet CSK's Rocket Raja

By Rediff Cricket
April 26, 2023 20:42 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad was at his attacking best as he smashed the bowlers all around the park during Chennai Super Kings's nets session on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Gaikwad looked unstoppable as he worked on his lofted shots ahead of CSK's next match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

Gaikwad is enjoying another profitable season with the bat, stroking 270 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 147 with two fifties, firing CSK to the top of the IPL 2023 points table with five wins from seven matches.

'Rock-hit Raja', CSK captioned the Instagram Video.

Video: Kind courtesy CSK/Instagram
 
