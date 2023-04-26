News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Take A Break From IPL, Rohit'

'Take A Break From IPL, Rohit'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 26, 2023 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: BCCI

Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit Sharma to take a break from IPL 2023 and return fresh for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Gavaskar's suggestion comes after the Mumbai Indians lost to the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 25, 2023.

'Rohit Sharma should take a break and keep himself fresh for the World Test Championship. Come back again for the last few matches, but right now take a breather himself. He is looking slightly preoccupied, maybe he is thinking about the WTC. I think he needs a little bit of a break,' Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

'Only a miracle can take Mumbai Indians to the playoffs this season. They will have to play some extraordinary cricket to qualify to the final four,' Sunny added.

'When the bowlers are making the same mistakes, you have to say thank you very much, take a breather and come back after a few games. Do your study, and figure out where you bowled wrong,' Sunny advised Ro, who turns 36 on Sunday, April 30.

With Suryakumar Yadav not picked for the WTC final, he could well lead Mumbai in Rohit's absence.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor
Sublime Gill, Impressive Noor
IPL Photos: GT hand MI crushing loss
IPL Photos: GT hand MI crushing loss
Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits
Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits
Bond aims to boost Arjun Tendulkar's pace
Bond aims to boost Arjun Tendulkar's pace
When Deepika, Priyanka ACED Fashion
When Deepika, Priyanka ACED Fashion
This Miss India Is Headed For Bollywood
This Miss India Is Headed For Bollywood
Man uses girlfriend's father's phone to threaten Yogi
Man uses girlfriend's father's phone to threaten Yogi

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'Arjun, don't listen to critics'

'Arjun, don't listen to critics'

It's just about execution, says disappointed Rohit

It's just about execution, says disappointed Rohit

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances