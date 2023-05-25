How LSG Collapsed

IMAGE: In the Eliminator at the Chepauk, Mumbai Indians turned out a scintillating display to knock Lucknow Super Giants out of IPL 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants crashed out of IPL 2023, falling to a crushing 81 run loss at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

From 69/2, LSG suffered an epic collapse as they folded for 101 in 16.3 overs in the Eliminator of the ongoing IPL season.

Playing at Chepauk, Mumbai -- a veteran team with oodles of experience in their kitty -- brought their champion mettle to the fore as they handed their relatively new opponents an embarrassing thrashing.

Having been a part of the league since 2008, MI with five titles is the most successful side in the league.

On the other hand, Lucknow, who joined the glitzy Indian league in just the previous edition, haven't won their maiden title yet.

Entering the knockout game, Lucknow had the edge over Mumbai, holding an all-win record over the former champions. Prior to the play-offs match in Chennai, the two sides had met on three occasions, with Lucknow winning all three encounters.

But that didn't count for much as Mumbai, the big-match player, once again thrived under pressure as they ran through to LSG line-up.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal picked up five wickets to bowl out LSG for just 101. Photographs: BCCI

After electing to bat first at the M A Chidambaram Stadium, MI got off to a rocky start, losing both openers in the Powerplay. But a solid partnership by Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green helped Rohit Sharma's side rebuild in the all-important match.

Impact Player Nehal Wadhera added the final flourish, though MI looked slightly short from the par score -- or so one may have thought!

What followed next was pure joy for the Mumbai fans and also, if I may add Virat Kohli fans out there.

LSG and RCB's rivalry has grown ten-fold following Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli's spat, the aftermath of which Lucknow are still witnessing.

Whenever the Afghan cricketer or LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir walk on to the pitch, 'Kohli! Kohli!' chants take over, despite RCB not even playing the match. And that's what happened at Chepauk as well as Kohli fans enjoyed LSG's epic collapse!

After MI posted 182/8, let's see how Lucknow crumbled from 69/2 to 101 all out.

After Lucknow lost both openers in the Powerplay, Marcus Stoinis, who was dropped on 4 by Wadhera, steadied the chase along with Skipper Krunal Pandya. While Pandya enjoyed the best seat in the house, Stoinis made the most of his lifeline as he attempted to take the match away.

But Rohit Sharma marshalled his bowlers well as they turned in a scintillating display. Led by Akash Madhwal's five-fer, MI bowled out LSG for 101.

Though the required run-rate was a little high, Lucknow, who boast of a deep batting line-up, had wickets in hand. Krunal Pandya's dismissal in the 9th over, saw the Super Giants fold like a pack of cards.

8.2 overs: LSG 69/3: Krunal, who had been enjoying Stoinis' show from the best seat in the house, was the third LSG wicket to fall. The skipper's 11-ball 8 knock came to an end as he was picked up by Tim David at long-on off a Piyush Chawla delivery. This wicket set the ball rolling.

9.4 overs: LSG 74/4: Ayush Badoni's stay at the crease was a short one as he departed following a painful 1 off 7. Player-of-the-Match Madhwal ended Badoni's misery as he knocked back his off stumps in the tenth over.

9.5 overs: LSG 74/5: Nicholas Pooran was next to depart and that was a huge blow. The hard-hitting Pooran fell for a golden duck as Madhwal picked up back-to-back wickets to put Mumbai in the driver's seat in the Eliminator.

11.5 overs: LSG 89/6: Stoinis's wicket was the biggest blow and LSG have only themselves to blame. Playing in a knockout game, teams bring their 'A' game to the front, but Lucknow registered one of their worst shows on the field as they lost three wickets to run-outs, with Stoinis being the first.

With eyes on the ball and attempting a second, Stoinis and Deepak Hooda collided in the middle of the pitch. That moment could be considered the final nail in LSG's coffin as the set Stoinis departed after a solid 27-ball 40.

12.3 overs: LSG 92/7: Krishnappa Gowtham was the victim of the second run-out. A direct hit from Rohit Sharma at the 'keeper's end saw Gowtham run out for 2 off 3.

14.3 overs: LSG 100/8: Ravi Bishnoi became Madhwal's fourth victim. The Uttarakhand bowler, who ran away with the win for Mumbai, bowled a good length which Bishnoi attempted to swipe and ended up being caught comfortably at long-on by Chris Jordan.

14.5 overs: LSG 100/9: Deepak Hooda was the third run-out! Cameron Green and Rohit Sharma teamed up to affect another stellar run out as Hooda and Naveen-ul-Haq both attempted to run to the striker's end. Another wicket gifted to MI.

16.3 overs: LSG bowled out for 101/10: Mohsin Khan's wicket was the final wicket of the innings as Madhwal completed his blistering fifer.

Not only did Madhwal turn in sizzling figures of 5.5 in 3.3 overs, but the wicket saw Mumbai bowl out LSG for 101 in 16.3 overs.

Mumbai head to Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad while Lucknow's season came to a crashing end.