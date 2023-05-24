News
Who Was Jadeja's Tweet Targeting?

Who Was Jadeja's Tweet Targeting?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2023 14:28 IST


Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: BCCI

Despite speculation of a rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings, there is no evidence of such discord on the cricket field.

Jadeja has been a crucial contributor to CSK's success in the ongoing IPL.

On Tuesday, Jadeja received the accolade for being the 'most valuable asset of the match' due to his outstanding all-round performance.

With the bat, he contributed 22 runs off 16 deliveries, while his exceptional bowling led to the crucial dismissals of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller, finishing with impressive figures of 2 for 18 in his four overs.

Ravindra Jadeja

Following the match, Jadeja took to social media, sharing a photo of himself holding the 'most valuable asset of the match' award. In his caption, he stated, 'Upstox knows, but it seems some fans still don't.'

During IPL 2023, there have been instances where Jadeja expressed displeasure towards fans. After a home match against Delhi Capitals this month, Jadeja made it clear that he doesn't appreciate fans chanting Mahendra Singh Dhoni's name while he is batting.

After an intense discussion with Dhoni following CSK's last group-stage match against DC, Jadeja posted a cryptic tweet, which was later shared by his MLA wife, raising questions about his relationship with Dhoni.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
