PIX! LSG, CSK forced to split points in washed-out match

Photos of the rain-affected IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on Wednesday was called off because of rain. Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain in Lucknow on Wednesday.

With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Sports City Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren't possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play.

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni's unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team's otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings' Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads.

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana celebrates the wicket of Manan Vohra. Photograph: BCCI

The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate after Moeen Ali took the wicket of Kyle Mayers. Photograph: BCCI

Brief scores: LSG 125/7 in 19.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 20, Ayush Badoni 59 not out; Moeen Ali 2/13, Maheesh Theekshana 2/37) vs CSK.