Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR skipper Nitish Rana seeks blessings!

KKR skipper Nitish Rana seeks blessings!

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2023 22:47 IST
IMAGE:KKR skipper Nitish Rana and coach Chandrakant Pandit visited the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. Photograph: KKR/Twitter

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Rider’s newly appointed skipper Nitish Rana paid a visit to the famous temple in Kalighat in Kolkata.

Rana was named the former champions’ stand-in skipper with regular captain Shreyas Iyer set to miss most of the season due to injury.

With just a couple of days to go for the sixteenth edition of the tournament, the Knights named the Delhi cricketer, who has been a part of the Knights line-up since 2018, as their stand-in captain. This could be a big stepping stone for Rana, who led Delhi in domestic cricket. 

Following his appointment, Rana visited the famous temple to seek the blessings of goddess Kali.

 

Rana visited the temple along with KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Speaking about his new role, Rana said the captaincy will instil self-belief in his performance. “KKR has been my home since 2018 and it’s an honour to lead them.

“This captaincy instils my belief of performing at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my leadership skills and I will be using all my experience to not just bring the best out of me but also from my team.

“I also wish for a speedy recovery for Shreyas and I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead of me,” Rana said ahead of the new IPL season.

The upcoming season of the IPL is set to get underway on Friday. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Punjab Kings in their tournament opener on Saturday.

Rediff Cricket
