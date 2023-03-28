News
Watch Out For Sunrisers' Harry Brook!

Watch Out For Sunrisers' Harry Brook!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 28, 2023 16:44 IST
IMAGE: England's Harry Brook hits out during Sunrisers Hyderabad's training session. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

England's batting sensation Harry Brook looks all set for a power packed IPL debut.

Brook was signed on by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore (Rs 132.5 million) after an intense battle with Rajasthan Royals during the IPL auction in December.

Brook, 24, has taken Test cricket by storm with four centuries and three fifties in his first six Tests. He has been instrumental in England's Bazball approach in Test cricket, smashing 809 runs at an average of 80, coupled with an impressive strike rate of 98 and was also part of England's T20 World Cup winning team last year.

He is certainly one of the batters to watch out for in IPL 2023 as he put up an exhibition of big hitting during SRH's training session.

 

'HAMMERRYNG', SRH captioned the Instagram video.

Brook will get a chance to work on his batting under the tutelage of the legendary Brian Lara in Hyderabad. Lara is a big fan of Brook and it was not a surprise when SRH went all out to buy him at the IPL auction.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
