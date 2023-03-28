Captain Warner Straight Into Action

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner with DC Head Coach Ricky Ponting. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner was in the thick of things as he and DC Head Coach Ricky Ponting worked on the team's preparations for IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

Warner kept himself busy during the nets session as he interacted with senior pacer Ishant Sharma, opener Prithvi Shaw and Assistant Coach Ajit Agarkar.

IMAGE: David Warner speaks to Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Warner was named Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023 after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the tournament because of injury. The Australian had previously led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016.

'Getting straight into the action Skipper Davey doing his thing at #QilaKotla', Delhi Capitals noted on Instagram.

IMAGE: David Warner with Ishant Sharma. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

Warner had a good time with the bat last season, scoring 432 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 150.

Overall, he is the third highest run-getter in the IPL, with a tally of 5,881 runs from 162 games only behind Virat Kohli (6,624 runs in 223 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,244 runs in 206 games).