Rediff.com  » Cricket » Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?

Is That Bhagwant Mann With Preity?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 20, 2023 10:26 IST
IMAGE: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann enjoys the game with Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals stayed afloat in the Play-Offs race as they clinched a four wicket win over Punjab Kings at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

On Friday, among the politicians in the VIP boxes were Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Songh Mann and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Alongside Thakur was his brother, BCCI Treasurer and IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

IMAGE: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his brother IPL Chairman Arun Singh Dhumal.

 

IMAGE: Anurag Thakur, a politician from Himachal Pradesh, waves to the crowd.

 

IMAGE: Arun Singh Dhumal.

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals Co-Owner Ranjit Barthakur, right.

 

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum, left.

 

IMAGE: Gene Goodenough, Preity's husband, has been a very involved spectator at Punjab games.
 
REDIFF CRICKET
Parag-Hetmyer Power Show Guide RR Win
You people misunderstood Rana's comments: Pandit
SEE: Hardik, Agastya Show Drumming Skill
NIA raids 15 places in J-K in two terror-related cases
Parag-Hetmyer Power Show Guide RR Win
'Is Shah Rukh So Stupid?'
Banks to start exchange of Rs 2000 notes on May 23
