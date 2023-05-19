'India has real gem of a cricket player and need to look after him'

IMAGE: Former SA pacer Morne Morkel said Mohsin Khan has a bright future and Indian cricket should look after him well. Photographs: BCCI

Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel feels uncapped India left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is a gem of a bowler and said the 24-year-old is one for the "future and should be looked after well".

The UP pacer continued from where he left last season, despite being out of action for 12 months with a serious injury that could have forced him to amputate his bowling arm if he was late for treatment.

"For him, moving forward in his career is a big step," Morkel said on the eve of Lucknow Super Giants' concluding league match of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

"I'm just excited that he's fit now and available for selection."

Mohsin successfully defended 11 runs in the final over in their match against Mumbai Indians to seal a dramatic five-run win.

"To come back without any cricket at all and with handful of training sessions, and then play the IPL where the margins are so small, to show that composure and calmness was pleasing," said Morkel, who is the bowling coach of LSG.

"I'm very impressed with Mohsin. He almost lost his arm due to the injury, being a year out of the game and coming back bowling an over like that has been inspirational," he said.

Having bagged 14 wickets in nine matches with an economy rate of 5.97 in his debut IPL season in 2022, Mohsin suffered a serious shoulder injury with blood clots in his bowling shoulder.

Forget bowling, he was not able to lift his bowling arm following the surgery.

After being ruled out of the initial phase, Mohsin played only his second game against MI and returned with figures of 1/26 from three overs.

"It's exciting not just for our franchise but for the Indian cricket. They have got a real gem of a cricket player and somebody they need to look after," Morkel said.

Mohsin is also battling emotional battle with his father in the ICU a day before their match against MI.

"It shows the character of person. He's got a very big heart, work ethics are right up there. Definitely he's one to look out for in future," Morkel said.

LSG are on the brink of clinching a second successive play-off berth and Morkel had special words of praise for their stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, who took over after KL Rahul was ruled out.

"He has been exceptional after taking over from KL. For me, he's a strong leader who leads from the front. We all saw that the other night with cramping he bowled some crucial overs.

"He is a guy who can mix well with the team. He's a strong leader. You need a strong powerful leader in the knockout stages, because there are going to be moments that's going to be crucial," he said.

Morkel has been part of KKR's IPL-winning side under Gautam Gambhir in 2014 and feels he and the latter's knowledge about the home team would be beneficial.

"Gauti's (Gambhir) experience is very helpful in the dressing room especially in reading the conditions.

"But I think any experience in the dressing room that can calm potential butterflies and how to play the big moments, Gautam is a perfect voice for that," he said.

"He has seen every situation, so if any player can pick his brain, how to target the first six overs to set up the innings that's worth gold. I've played here three seasons and I can share my experiences from bowling point of view. Hopefully that one per cent can add up and give us the victory tomorrow night," he signed off.