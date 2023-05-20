Parag-Hetmyer Power Show Guide RR Win

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer's aggression cemented the Rajasthan Royals' control over the chase. Photographs: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals unleashed their power-hitting duo, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer, in a nail-biting chase of 188 at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium on Friday, May 19, 2023, night.

The Royals were propelled forward by impressive half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal, providing a solid foundation and keeping the team in pursuit of the target.

As the innings progressed, it seemed like the Royals had left it late, especially with the quick dismissal of their captain, Sanju Samson.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag defied expectations by showcasing his power-hitting prowess.

Parag, determined to make an impact, defied expectations by showcasing his power-hitting prowess. He launched back-to-back sixes off Kagiso Rabada, who seemed to struggle with his line and length, resorting to short-pitched deliveries.

The pressure on Rabada mounted further when he bowled a costly over-stepping no ball, adding to the Royals' advantage. Before departing, Parag contributed 20 runs off 12 balls to the Royals' total.

Meanwhile, Hetmyer continued his relentless assault on the opposition, leaving a trail of boundaries in his wake. He unleashed a breathtaking display of strokeplay, smashing four fours and three sixes within the final four overs of the innings.

Hetmyer's aggressive approach cemented the Royals' control over the chase. His blistering 46 off 28 balls provided the final impetus for the Royals to seize control of the match.

Although the tail-enders played their part in wrapping up the chase, it was evident that Parag and Hetmyer's heroics had set the foundation for victory.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel clobbered a six off the fourth ball of the last over to knock off the winning runs. Photograph: BCCI

With 9 runs needed off 6 balls, Dhruv Jurel played an important role in sealing the victory with a sensational six. The youngster showed composure and skill under pressure, emerging as a valuable asset for the team. His match-winning contribution served as the perfect culmination to the Royals' successful chase.

Despite their success, the fate of the Royals still hang in the balance. They are reliant on the Gujarat Titans, who need to defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by a margin of six runs or more in their match for the Royals to have a chance of qualifying.

The Royals also hope for Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat the Mumbai Indians, paving the way for their qualification to the Play-Offs.

Punjab's inconsistency and missed opportunities ultimately hampered their progress, leaving them out of contention.