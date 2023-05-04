Turning Point: SKY-Kishan blow away Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan left the Punjab Kings bowlers helpless. Photograph: BCCI

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match was a high-scoring encounter where the former put up a mammoth total of 214 runs on the board. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma displayed some amazing hitting skills and formed an exceptional partnership to take their team to this massive score.

However, Mumbai Indians came out all guns blazing during their run-chase, and the partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan simply proved too much for Punjab Kings to handle in the end.

The hosts would have been optimistic of their chances when they dismissed Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma in the very first over. However, things turned around quickly for them as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan joined forces to build a scintillating partnership of 116 runs off just 55 balls.

The duo played with great confidence and took calculated risks to keep up with the required run-rate. Ishan Kishan was particularly destructive, smashing seven boundaries and 4 sixes in his innings of 75 off just 41 balls. Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, played with his usual flair and contributed 66 runs off just 31 balls, hitting 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Their partnership left the Punjab Kings bowlers helpless, as they struggled to contain the aggressive batting display. Mumbai Indians' batsmen never allowed Punjab Kings to get back into the game.

Even when both batsmen fell in quick succession, David and Tilak Varma applied the finishing touches to clinch a stunningly easy win with seven deliveries to spare.

Punjab Kings bowlers had a forgettable day on the field as they were taken to the cleaners by the Mumbai Indians batsmen. Arshdeep, in particular, had an uncharacteristically expensive day, conceding 66 runs in just 3.5 overs.

Overall, it was a clinical performance by Mumbai Indians, who have now clinched two consecutive wins and gained momentum going forward in the tournament.