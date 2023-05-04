PIX! Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen

IMAGE: LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes interacts with groundsmen. Photograph: BCCI

During the abandoned game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes went beyond his usual duties and turned groundsman as well.

When rain interrupted the game and the pitch needed to be covered quickly, Rhodes joined the grounds staff in pulling the covers over the boundary rope.

The former South African cricketer used all his might to help, earning admiration from all who witnessed his efforts.

The Lucknow team could only bat for 19.2 overs as rain intervened. The downpour forced Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to split points as the match was called off.

This is the first game in the 16th edition of IPL that had to be called off midway due to rain.