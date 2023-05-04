News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX! Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen

PIX! Jonty Rhodes turns hero for struggling groundsmen

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 04, 2023 11:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jhonty Rhodes

IMAGE: LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes interacts with groundsmen. Photograph: BCCI

During the abandoned game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, LSG's fielding coach Jonty Rhodes went beyond his usual duties and turned groundsman as well.

 

When rain interrupted the game and the pitch needed to be covered quickly, Rhodes joined the grounds staff in pulling the covers over the boundary rope.

The former South African cricketer used all his might to help, earning admiration from all who witnessed his efforts.

The Lucknow team could only bat for 19.2 overs as rain intervened. The downpour forced Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings to split points as the match was called off.

This is the first game in the 16th edition of IPL that had to be called off midway due to rain.

Jhonty Rhodes

Jhonty Rhodes

Jhonty Rhodes

Jhonty Rhodes

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain
PIX: When Dhoni reigned in Lucknow rain
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
What Dhoni said on whether this is his 'last IPL'
Virushka's day out in Delhi!
Virushka's day out in Delhi!
'Pawar can never be dismissed as a has-been'
'Pawar can never be dismissed as a has-been'
Tough times: Go First staff hopes for airline survival
Tough times: Go First staff hopes for airline survival
'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?'
'Did we win medals for the country to see this day?'
Fog engulfs Delhi in the hottest month of year
Fog engulfs Delhi in the hottest month of year

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PIX: LSG, CSK forced to split points

IPL PIX: LSG, CSK forced to split points

Top Performer: Badoni sizzles in the rain!

Top Performer: Badoni sizzles in the rain!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances