IMAGE: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly chats with current BCCI President Roger Binny. Photograph: BCCI

Sourav Ganguly was replaced by World Cup-winning all-rounder Roger Binny as the Board of Control for Cricket in India president in October 2022.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Binny and Dada met in Dharamsala after the Delhi Capitals defeated the Punjab Kings.

Also present in Dharamsala was Jay A Shah, the BCCI secretary, though there are no photographs of Dada meeting him :).