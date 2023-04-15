News
Harry Brook shuts down social media trolls

Source: PTI
April 15, 2023 00:42 IST
Glad I could shut people who were slagging me off on social media, says Harry Brook

Harry Brook

IMAGE: Harry Brook came to his own with a 55-ball unbeaten 100. Photograph: BCCI

Harry Brook did incur the wrath of Indian fans whose opinion about players is as fickle as English weather but he is happy that his maiden IPL hundred will "shut them up" for good.

Having scored 29 in three games so far, Brook came to his own with a 55-ball unbeaten 100 that ensured a 23-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match here on Friday.

"I was putting pressure on myself a little bit. You go on social media and people are calling you rubbish. There's a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say well done tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up to be honest," Brook said after the match.

 

While he predictably rated his three Test hundreds over an IPL ton, he was satisfied to get to the milestone with his girlfriend in the stands.

"My four Test hundreds will have to be over this one," he said.

It was a "special night" and Brook insisted that he can bat at any position.

"It was a special night. Thankfully, we got over the line as well. Got a little tense in the middle. A lot of people say that opening the batting in T20 is the best time to bat."

"I am happy to bat anywhere. I've had a lot of success batting at five. Made my name there. The crowd was phenomenal tonight. I enjoyed it," Brook said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2023

IPL 2023

