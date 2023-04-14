News
How bad is KKR star Andre Russell's injury?

How bad is KKR star Andre Russell's injury?

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: April 14, 2023 22:08 IST
Andre Russell

Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders suffer massive setback as Andre Russell walked off field due to cramps during match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens on Friday.

 

Andre Russell

Bowling for the first time this season, Russell managed to take 3/13 but only to receive an injury scare and walked off the field after bowling just one ball in the third over.

He lay on the ground after taking the third wicket of Abhishek Sharma off the first delivery of his third over.

Russell was seen given some treatment by wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz but he could not complete his over after developing cramps.

While turning back to go to his run-up for the final ball of the over, Russell squatted down on his knees in agony. He did not look comfortable as captain Nitish Rana came in and had a word with him just to enquire about his status. Soon after the conversation, he walked off the ground in the eighth over of the game. 

Andre Russell

Russell, who is dealing with fitness issues for the past few IPL seasons, bowled for the first time this season when he bowled the fifth over and dismissed Mayank Agarwal (9) in his opening delivery.

He also grabbed the inform Rahul Tripathi in the final delivery of the same over and developed cramps in the second over and walked off the pitch after completing the over.

Andre Russell

He however returned to the field but his cramps developed again. The KKR management is yet to give an official update on KKR's injury.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
