Brian Lara rings bell at Eden Gardens

Photograph: BCCI

SunRisers Hyderabad's head coach Brian Lara was at the Eden Gardens on Friday for their match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Before the start of the fixture at Kolkata, the batting great rang the famous Eden Gardens' bell. The bell was installed at the historic venue in 2016 and former India skipper Kapil Dev became the first player to be given the honour to ring the bell.

The bell is rung just a couple of minutes before the start of fixtures at the venue. Lara marked the start of the IPL encounter by doing the honours.