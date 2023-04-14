Gujarat opener Shubman Gill sets sights on finisher's role

IMAGE: Shubman Gill set up Gujarat’s victory over Punjab with a solid 67. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is not content with setting up victories for his team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and wants to seal them as well by batting to the end, the 23-year-old said after their win against Punjab Kings.

Gill is Gujarat's most prolific batsman this season, and fifth in the list of leading scorers, with 183 runs from four matches including two half-centuries.

He made 67 on Thursday before falling in the final over as defending champions Gujarat beat Punjab by six wickets.

"I feel I should have finished the match," Gill, who went for a boundary only to be bowled by Sam Curran, said after Gujarat's third win in four matches.

"The wicket got tougher towards the end. It was difficult to score boundaries."

The elegant right-hander has emerged as an all-format player for India and his seven international hundreds include a stellar 208 in a one-day international against New Zealand in January.

Gill's unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand in February is the highest individual score in a T20 International by an Indian batter.

Former test batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said Gill should develop himself into a finisher, following in the examples of former India captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

"That's how you become a great batsman," Manjrekar told Cricinfo website.

"You've got all the talent. I mean, the guy drives off the front foot and then pulls with such authority."

"But the Virat Kohlis and Mahendra Singh Dhonis are great T20 batters because they stay there till the end and finish the game."

"That's a next step for him, because this was the match when he could have maybe grown in stature a little more by staying unbeaten."

Gujarat face 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals in their next game on Sunday.