Rediff.com  » Cricket » Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya fined for...

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya fined for...

Source: PTI
April 14, 2023 13:46 IST
IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday.

 

The IPL matches are scheduled to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Friday.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings riding on Mohit Sharma's 2/18 and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on Thursday.

The win, Gujarat Titans' third of the season, helped them claim the third spot on the points table while Punjab Kings are sixth with four points from as many matches.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
