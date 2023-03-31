News
GT vs CSK: The Player To Watch Out For

GT vs CSK: The Player To Watch Out For

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 31, 2023 12:39 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja had a forgettable IPL 2022.

CSK handed over the captaincy to the all-rounder, which was later taken off him after the team lost the first four matches in a row.

Jadeja then missed almost five months of action due to a knee injury which required surgery.

A year later, things have changed. After undergoing successful rehab, Jadeja made an outstanding comeback in the Australia Tests and ODIs, right in time and in form for the IPL.

As CSK open their IPL 2023 campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Jadeja promises to be a key player for them.

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the left-arm spin all-rounder could be pushed to a higher position in the batting order.

'One player who I am going to have my eyes on will be Ravindra Jadeja. I want to see what kind of batting he's going to do for CSK. I think he'll be pushed higher up in the batting order. As well as his four overs with the ball (will be key).' Bhajji told Star Sports.

'If you look at world cricket currently, there's no better all-rounder than him,' Bhajji declared. 'So, I am looking forward to seeing Ravindra Jadeja performing in the IPL.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
