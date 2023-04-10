News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan points finger at batting in SRH loss

Dhawan points finger at batting in SRH loss

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 02:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets back to back and couldn't put up a big total '

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: SRH’s Mayank Markande celebrates Punjab Kings’ Sam Curran’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

A disappointed Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan blamed the batting unit for failing to mould their game according to the conditions as they lost by eight wickets to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.

Dhawan slammed a 66-ball 99 not out to carry the Punjab team on his shoulders as the other batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

"As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets back to back and couldn't put up a big total on the ground and because of that we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score. The wicket looked quite good but it was seaming and swinging," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

 

On his sensational innings, Dhawan, who was adjudged the player of the match, said: "I didn't expect I will reach there at the end of the day but I was playing according to the situation, still keeping positive...
"Of course it was disappointing (seeing wickets keep falling) but the way we thought the wicket was going to play, it was playing differently. It was seaming and sometimes keeping low. But that's a learning process for my batting unit and that's fine.

"I'm very very grateful for 99 because I never thought I'd reach there so I'm very happy."

Chasing 144, SRH romped home in 17.1 overs, riding on a 48-ball 74 not out by Rahul Tripathi.

Winning captain Aiden Markram called it a "special" win.

"It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight. He is only a couple of balls away from something special and he showed his class tonight."

Markram scored 37 off 21 as he and Tripathi added 100 off 52 balls to take the team home.

"It's easy with Rahul (Tripathi) at the other end. Great franchise to be a part of and it's our first win of the season, it means a lot."

Spinner Mayank Markande did the star turn for SRH with figures of 4 for 15 to leave Punjab Kings reeling at 88 for nine in the 15th over.

"Very happy to get an opportunity. My role is to take wickets in the middle overs. I bowled slowly and fortunately got the wickets. With the impact rule, you should always be prepared," Markande said.

"The talks with Adil Rashid has helped me. During the red-ball season, I worked hard with Aavishkar Salvi. I rate this performance very high, happy to contribute." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Rinku's 5 sixes in 5 balls powers KKR to win
PHOTOS: Rinku's 5 sixes in 5 balls powers KKR to win
IPL 2023: Iyer hails match-winner Rinku Singh
IPL 2023: Iyer hails match-winner Rinku Singh
CSK's key players recovering from injuries
CSK's key players recovering from injuries
EPL PIX: Late Liverpool goal denies Arsenal victory
EPL PIX: Late Liverpool goal denies Arsenal victory
PHOTOS: SRH dominate Punjab with 8-wicket victory
PHOTOS: SRH dominate Punjab with 8-wicket victory
Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve
Are you trying to steal ...?, Siddaramaiah asks Modi
Are you trying to steal ...?, Siddaramaiah asks Modi

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: SRH dominate Punjab with 8-wicket victory

PHOTOS: SRH dominate Punjab with 8-wicket victory

Rags to Riches! Rinku adds another chapter!

Rags to Riches! Rinku adds another chapter!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances