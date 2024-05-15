News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
May 15, 2024 08:35 IST
IMAGE: Nargol beach draws couples from Gujarat and Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI

Why Anil Kumar is such an amazing father.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Fresh snowfall blankets Bandipora.

Meet Miss Teen International India 2024.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

New Record For Tulip Garden...
Location: Srinagar

Did you know it's the largest tulip garden in Asia?

But that's not the record we are talking about.

All Videos: ANI

 

Why Did This Man Bring A Langur To The Voting Booth?
Location: Wardha

Vinod Kshirsagar explains.

 

Kerala Student Is Miss Teen International India
Location: Ernakulam

Meet Kaziah Mejo.

 

Snowfall In Summer
Location: Bandipora

That's what Bandipora saw :)

 

The Best Dad Ever!
Location: Kanpur

For eight years, Urvi had been harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

When she finally decided to divorce her husband, this is what her amazing father did.

 

DRDO Succeeds Again
Location: New Delhi

The supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system completed its test flight without any glitches.

 

Shilpa Shetty's Advice
Location: Mumbai

Where there are stars, there are paparazzi.

And sometimes, in the quest for a good picture, this happens.

 

Pre-Wedding Shoot? Go Here
Location: Nargol

Guess how many pre-wedding shoots have taken place at Nargol's pristine beach since April 2023?

Tell us about your favourite beach destination.

Simply send in your photograph (original photos only) to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject 'My beach pic', along with your name, the name of the place and a short description of the photograph, when you visited and what you liked most about its beach and we'll feature the best pix.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
