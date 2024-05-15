Why Couples Love Nargol Beach

Why Anil Kumar is such an amazing father.
New Record For Tulip Garden...
Location: Srinagar
Did you know it's the largest tulip garden in Asia?
But that's not the record we are talking about.
Why Did This Man Bring A Langur To The Voting Booth?
Location: Wardha
Vinod Kshirsagar explains.
Kerala Student Is Miss Teen International India
Location: Ernakulam
Meet Kaziah Mejo.
Snowfall In Summer
Location: Bandipora
That's what Bandipora saw :)
The Best Dad Ever!
Location: Kanpur
For eight years, Urvi had been harassed by her in-laws for dowry.
When she finally decided to divorce her husband, this is what her amazing father did.
DRDO Succeeds Again
Location: New Delhi
The supersonic Missile-Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) system completed its test flight without any glitches.
Shilpa Shetty's Advice
Location: Mumbai
Where there are stars, there are paparazzi.
And sometimes, in the quest for a good picture, this happens.
Pre-Wedding Shoot? Go Here
Location: Nargol
Guess how many pre-wedding shoots have taken place at Nargol's pristine beach since April 2023?
Tell us about your favourite beach destination.
