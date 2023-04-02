Turning Point: Andre Russell's Wicket

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates Andre Russell's wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

England all-rounder Sam Curran was signed on by the Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 18.50 crore (Rs 185 million), the highest hire in IPL history.

And when the left armer dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell in the nick of time to ensure a seven-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders via the Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit encounter in Mohali on Saturday, Punjab must have heaved a sigh of relief thinking the curse of being the costliest player must have been chased away.

Seldom has the costliest IPL player lived up to expectations and won the trophy for his team.

Chasing 192, the asking rate was shooting up when Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) joined Ventakesh Iyer (34). The two batters came up with a counter-attacking show with the West Indian all-rounder going after the Punjab bowlers.

KKR looked in control and Russell was looking to walk away with the game. The burly Jamaican, who turns 35 on April 29, ignited KKR's hopes with three fours and two sixes, while Iyer made the first real impact with his 28 ball knock that had three fours and a six.

Kolkata needed 62 from 32 balls when Curran dismissed an on-song Russell in the 15th over as he holed out to Sikandar Raza in the deep.

Russell was disappointed with himself as he vented his frustration after letting go off a good start.

KKR lost their way after that as Iyer also became Arshdeep Singh's third victim.

Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur connected a six each, but KKR were 7 runs short of the target when the rain came down, ending the game.