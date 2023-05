Photograph: Ambati Rayudu/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings' senior batter Ambati Rayudu and his wife Chennupalli Vidya have a baby daughter.

'Daughters are a true blessing...', Rayudu posted on Instagram as he shared a picture of the new-born with elder daughter Viviya.

'Two folds the Super dad joy. Congratulations Rayudu and Family.' CSK said.

'Congratulations @a.t.rayudu bhai and family,' CSK team-mate Shivam Dube commented.