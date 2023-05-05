Cake, smiles, and a dream debut for MI's Akash Madhwal

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

On Wednesday, Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets, with Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scoring half-centuries.

However, the spotlight was on debutant Akash Madhwal, who put up an impressive performance with the ball on his debut for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings, conceding only 21 runs in his last two overs to end with figures of 0/37 in three overs.





Mumbai Indians celebrated his debut by smearing him with cake, and the franchise shared a clip of the celebration on Twitter.

For Roorkee-born Akash Madhwal, it was a huge occasion to showcase his talent and skills at the IPL level.