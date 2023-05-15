Rana-Rinku's Batting, Narine's Bowling Sink CSK

IMAGE: Inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders secured a comfortable win against consistent Chennai Super Kings at the M A Chidambaram stadium, May 14, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders delivered a clinical all-round performance to register a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings.

Playing against the four-time championson their home turf, KKR's bowlers restricted csk to their lowest score of the season on a sluggish pitch that offered the batters little assistance.

The KKR batters then put on a masterclass in chasing down the target with ease, showing their depth in batting.

Mastermind behind CSK's collapse

IMAGE: Sunil Narine, left, looks pleased with Moeen Ali's wicket.

Despite starting well with 61 runs on the board for the loss of just one wicket, CSK quickly found themselves in a spot, losing four wickets for just 11 runs in the next 19 balls.

The mastermind behind CSK's collapse was Sunil Narine, who bowled his full quota of overs, putting a stranglehold on the scoring rate and not conceding a single boundary.

Narine -- who has been in indifferent form this IPL -- dismissed Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali, both of whom were trapped in front trying to play across the line.

Shivam Dube came to CSK's rescue, playing a vital knock of 48 not out to take his side to a respectable 144-6.

Nitish Rana-Rinku Singh

IMAGE: Despite his impressive performances in this year's IPL, Nitish Rana hasn't received the recognition he deserves.

KKR's dominant run-chase against CSK was a sight to behold, leaving many wondering if the four-time IPL champions were truly on the back foot.

Although some questioned if CSK fell short of a par score, it's not often that their spinners are so soundly outplayed at Chepauk. Despite losing three wickets in the Powerplay, KKR seemed to have no trouble in chasing down 145.

Left-handers Nitish Rana (57 not out) and Rinku Singh (54) appeared calm and composed from the get-go. Even though they came together at 33 for 3, R&R didn't look under any pressure and played with confidence. Their partnership of 99 runs was a game-changer, creating a new record for the highest IPL fourth wicket partnership at Chepauk.

Rana and Rinku played sensibly throughout their innings and kept the scoreboard ticking. They picked their shots wisely and ensured that they didn't take any risks. The pair put on a masterclass display of how to play spin on a challenging Chepauk pitch, where the ball was not coming onto the bat easily.

IMAGE: Rinku Singh was The Player Of The Match.

Rinku, who started off as the aggressor, kept the momentum going by hitting some exquisite boundaries. Rana, on the other hand, took his time to get settled, and once he did, he took charge of the innings.

Despite his impressive performances in this year's IPL, Rana hasn't received the recognition he deserves. He has consistently batted well, playing several crucial innings for his team. He has also been a strong leader on the field, contributing with excellent man management skills. In addition, he has chipped in with the ball when needed.