RCB captain Faf du Plessis hails Kohli's heroic efforts

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring his second successive century during the Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis, the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, praised Virat Kohli's brilliant performance in their match against the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Despite Kohli's unbeaten century, RCB faced a disappointing loss by six wickets, resulting in their elimination from the IPL 2023 playoffs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis couldn't hide his disappointment after the defeat.

"Very disappointed. We played a really strong team tonight, an amazing hundred from Shubman. It was really wet in the second innings.

"It was wet in the first innings as well, but there wasn't a lot of grip in the second innings and also we had to change the ball quite a few times during the second innings.

"Virat played an unbelievable knock to give us a chance and thought that was a good score, but Shubman played incredibly well to take the game away from us."

Dinesh Karthik's woeful run with bat really hampered RCB's prospects this season and on that, Du Plessis said, "Last year DK had a purple patch and was finishing games left, right and centre, but this season it wasn't to be."

"And if you see the teams that succeed, they have some good hitters at five at six probably six and seven."