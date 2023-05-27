News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Calmness that Hardik brings reminiscent of Dhoni: Gavaskar

Calmness that Hardik brings reminiscent of Dhoni: Gavaskar

Source: PTI
May 27, 2023 10:45 IST
'This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that.'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans, under the guidance of Hardik Pandya, sailed into their second successive IPL final after blowing away five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, saying the calmness that he brings into the team reminds him of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

Titans, under the guidance of Pandya, sailed into their second successive IPL final after blowing away five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a summit clash with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

"He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned."

Handed the captaincy in Titans' debut season last year, Pandya guided the team to a maiden IPL title.

"When he was captaining for the first time last year, nobody knew what to expect because he has been one of the most exciting and excitable cricketer as well. But that excitable part, we have seen over the last year," Gavaskar said.

"The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that."

Gavaskar also attributed the Titans' success to head coach Ashish Nehra.

"I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person, when he is in the change room or the comm box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains," the 73-year-old.

Gujarat had lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. They will make another go at Dhoni's army in the finals on Sunday and Gavaskar said it will a tough battle for the Chennai team.

"They (Gujarat Titans) have always been a top-class team. Look at the way they have topped the table. They finished with 20 points, 3 more than Chennai Super Kings. It tells you how Gujarat Titans dominated in the league stages. It should not be a surprise that they reached the final. They have played champions cricket.

"And that's why there are in the final. CSK know that they have a real, real fight in their hands."

