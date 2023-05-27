10 6s, 7 4s Stud Gill's Glittering 129

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's majestic century cements his status as the 'Prince of Indian Cricket'. Photographs: BCCI

In a sensational display of batting, Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans to a resounding victory in the IPL Qualifier 2, securing their spot in the final against the formidable Chennai Super Kings.

Gill's remarkable performance left a lasting impact on the match and solidified his position as the 'Prince of Indian Cricket'. A prince who bows in celebration every time he scored a century!

Throughout the season, Gill has showcased his prodigious talent, scoring centuries across all formats of the game, including a remarkable double hundred in ODIs against New Zealand. Carrying his sublime form into IPL 2023, the 23 year old has enjoyed his most prolific campaign in the tournament, emerging as Gujarat Titans' highest run scorer.

And his exceptional run continued in the knockout clash against the Mumbai Indians. Unleashing a masterclass innings, Gill smashed a breath-taking 129 runs from just 60 balls, marking his third century of the IPL 2023 season.

His remarkable knock included an astonishing 10 sixes and 7 boundaries, propelling the Titans to a mammoth total of 233 runs, the highest in the franchise's history and the second-highest against the Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill built a solid fifty partnership with Wriddhiman Saha.

GT's openers built a solid fifty partnership after initially playing cautiously for an over or two.

A vital moment unfolded during the final over of the Powerplay when Gill, on a score of 30, attempted an aerial drive off Jordan, but was put down by Tim David.

Little did Mumbai know at that moment how costly that drop would turn out to be.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's heroics showcased his versatility as a batter.

Gill reached his half-century off 32 balls but then accelerated with lightning speed, taking only 17 balls to score his next fifty. He continued his onslaught, never letting the momentum wane even after reaching the milestone of a magnificent century.

Gill's heroics showcased his versatility as a batter, as he effortlessly handled both spin and pace bowling. He was severe against Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green and Piyush Chawla as he toyed around with both spin and pace in Ahmedabad.

Gill toyed with the Mumbai Indians' bowlers, inflicting severe damage with his relentless attacking shots. Throughout his innings, Gill displayed a range of strokes, demonstrating his ability to adapt to different situations.

The match proved to be a significant milestone for Gill as he surpassed the 851 run mark in a single IPL season, joining the elite company of Virat Kohli (973 in 2016) and Jos Buttler (863 in 2022). His stellar performances have also earned him the coveted Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's stellar performances also earned him the coveted Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

Reflecting on his outstanding innings, Gill acknowledged the crucial moment that sparked his dominance. It was an over where he hit three sixes off Akash Madhwal, providing him with the momentum to unleash his full potential.

Gill's impact on the match was immense, as his century not only propelled GT to victory but also dealt a crushing blow to the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 final dream.

Last Sunday, Gill's century against RCB played a crucial role in securing MI's spot in the play-offs. In this high-stakes encounter, Gill's heroics would knock out the very team he had previously helped.

As the Gujarat Titans gear up to face the Chennai Super Kings in the final, all eyes will be on Gill to see if he can carry his exceptional form into the title clash.

With his unwavering confidence and sublime batting skills, another century from Gill in the final would not come as a surprise, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the highly anticipated showdown between the top two teams of the tournament.