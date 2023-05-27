News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Probably my best innings in the IPL so far: Shubman Gill

Probably my best innings in the IPL so far: Shubman Gill

Source: PTI
May 27, 2023 01:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shubman Gill hammered his third IPL ton to guide Gujarat Titans into their second straight final. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday rated his third century of the season as "probably" the best of his IPL career.

Gill extended his purple patch with a 60-ball 129 as Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 62 runs to enter their second straight IPL final.

"I think this was probably my best innings so far in the IPL," said Gill at the post match presentation.

The stylish opener feels the technical changes he has made in his batting has paid rich dividends.

 

"From the last West Indies tour, I think I have shifted a gear, I got injured before the last IPL but I have been working on my game. I have worked on a few areas and made technical changes ahead of the NZ series after the T20 World Cup," he said.  

Asked how he deals with the expectations, Gill said: "Expectations are something that follow you outside the ropes, but once you step on the field it is all about trying how to contribute for the team."

Gill said starting well is the key for him to score big.

"For me, it is playing ball to ball, over to over. The over where I hit three sixes gave me the momentum to go big. That's when I realised it could be my day.   

"It was a good wicket to bat on as well. Not a conscious decision, you keep inventing as a batter but for me the belief is more important. I am coming off a good international season as well. Had a good season last time as well. When I start well, I feel confident I can score well," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli 1st Indian With 250M Insta Fans
Kohli 1st Indian With 250M Insta Fans
Like Team India's New Kit?
Like Team India's New Kit?
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
The Turning Point In SKY's IPL Career...
Manipur: Mob tries to gherao Union minister's home
Manipur: Mob tries to gherao Union minister's home
Hope Gill continues form in India colours: Rohit
Hope Gill continues form in India colours: Rohit
Cong calls 'Sengol' story bogus, BJP alleges insult
Cong calls 'Sengol' story bogus, BJP alleges insult
Satyendar Jain has a blood clot due to head injury
Satyendar Jain has a blood clot due to head injury

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final

PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final

Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows

Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances