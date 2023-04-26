News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits

Boom Boom Bumrah Boosts MI Spirits

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 26, 2023 07:46 IST
Glimpses from the star-studded stands during the Gujarat Titans-Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 game at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah, who was raised in Ahmedabad and is recovering from surgery, cheers his Mumbai Indians team. Photograph: BCCI

As Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya faced off on the pitch, they had their cheerleaders cheering them on from the stands.

Ritika Sajdeh, Ro's missus, was, like always, in the house.

IMAGE: Ritika Sajdeh, whose face reveals the way the game is going for her husband's team, at the Modi stadium. Photograph: BCCI

As was Mrs Pandya: Natasa Stankovic, looking comfy but gorgeous in black.

IMAGE: Natasa Stankovic Pandya, born and brought up in Serbia, has learnt to love her husband's game. Photograph: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Natasa cheers on the Titans against Hardik's former team, the Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Star India and MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently out of action following back surgery, was also present in the stadium to cheer on his team.

Boom Boom's absence has definitely been felt by the five-time champions, but seeing him in the stands was a morale booster for Mumbai.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians fans have been dreaming about the day when they can see Boom Boom and Jofra Archer bowl in tandem. Hopefully, IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 
