Warner Is Thrilled Beating His Old Team!

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain David Warner is delighted after his team defeated SunRisers Hyderabad on Monday, April 24, 2023. Photographs: BCCI

David Warner had a bitter time in his final season at the SunRisers Hyderabad when he was dropped for poor form before being stripped of the captaincy in IPL 2021.

'It's not about who is real to your face, It's about who stays real behind your back', Warner had then posted on Instagram, after being dropped from the playing eleven.

SRH released Warner ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 season.

Playing for his new franchise Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, Warner smashed 92* off 58 balls, a knock that lasted the entirety of Delhi's innings and helped DC post a mammoth 207-3 in the game against SRH.

SRH lost that game by 21 runs.

On Monday, Delhi defeated SRH again by 7 runs, this time in front of their home crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Hyderabad.

Warner was pumped up, jumped with joy in front of his team dugout, then punched the air as he let out a big scream after Mukesh Kumar bowled a phenomenal last over to help Delhi to victory.

Warner and DC will hope Monday's win gives them a much needed lift going ahead in the tournament.