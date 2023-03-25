Will take number of months to be fully fit: RCB's Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend's birthday party in November last year. Photograph: RCB/Instagram

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that while the injury to his left leg had healed, it will take a 'number of months' before he is back to full fitness as he prepares for IPL 2023.

The RCB player had suffered a broken left fibula in a horrific mishap during a friend's birthday party days after Australia were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in November last year.



He underwent urgent surgery and a long period of rehabilitation. Maxwell returned to the ODI side, which won the three-match series against India 2-1 recently, and the all-rounder is now looking forward to playing for RCB on its home turf, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, after nearly two years.



"The leg's okay. It's going to be a number of months before I'm 100 per cent," said Maxwell in the video posted by RCB on Instagram.



The 34-year-old added that he is hopeful of doing the job for RCB following his recovery from the injury.



"Hopefully it's (leg) good enough to get through the tournament and still do the job."



With IPL 2023 set to return to the home-and-away format after two years of playing in bio-bubbles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxwell said he was pumped up to play in front of the home fans.



"Finally getting back after a couple of years (of playing inside bio-bubbles). It's pretty exciting and I'm pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans," added Maxwell, one of the three players retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022. He had contributed 301 runs and taken six wickets in 13 matches last season.