Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

All rounder Krunal Pandya, who turned 32 on Friday, received the best birthday wish from younger brother Hardik Pandya.

The Lucknow Super Giants star could not have asked for a better wish on his big day as the Gujarat Titans skipper wrote that he is lucky to have his brother in his life.

Earlier, the brothers were part of the Mumbai Indians side that won the IPL multiple times.

'From dreaming together to living the dream. Bhai, I wouldn't have anyone else by my side on this journey called life. We've laughed, cried, celebrated, danced and gone through our ups and downs knowing that anything and everything is possible as long as we have each other,' captioned Hardik.

'Love you bhai and I hope you have the best day and year ahead. I'll try to be the HP papa to your son just like you've been the best to mine.

'Happy birthday my love@krunalpandya24.'