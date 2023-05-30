News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK coach's surprising revelation about Rahane

CSK coach's surprising revelation about Rahane

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 16:21 IST
Fleming said that Rahane didn't feature in their initial plan

Ajinkya Rahane

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane with wife Radhika Dhopavkar and daughter Aarya. Photograph: CSK/Twitter

CSK coach Stephen Fleming praised Ajinkya Rahane, the senior Indian batsman, who had a highly successful season with the bat for the team.

Rahane's approach shifted as he abandoned his anchor batting philosophy, leading to remarkable results.

 

"My understanding is that we got rid of the tag of being the guy you bat around or bat through. I think that maybe hung over his head a little bit too much and didn't allow him to be the player that he can be."

"And once that tag was gone, when I turned up halfway through the preseason training, I saw a guy who was in magnificent form," Fleming said.

Fleming said that Rahane didn't feature in their initial plan.

"He wasn't in our initial thoughts, but the game in Mumbai was really defining. It was one of our best wins in the tournament and he was the big catalyst behind it, so he cemented that No. 3 spot."

"He has been unwavering the whole way through he's been nothing but positive, his nets have been positive. Anytime he's been caught on the boundary or out playing a big shot, we've just reinforced how good he's playing. So a little bit of belief and just sheer ability — he's been a wonderful player for us this year," he said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
