SM Cackles At Saha's Reverse Trouser

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha's fashion faux pas during the second innings of the Gujarat Titans' home game against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: Twitter

Social media can be ruthless! We have witnessed this time and again, and on Sunday, May 7, Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was at the receiving end of SM snipes.

Opening the innings with Shubman Gill for the Gujarat Titans, Saha played a sizzling knock. The pair added 142 to guide the hosts to strong total at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hosting the Lucknow Super Giants, Saha hammered a smashing 43-ball 81, which was laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes.

Praises poured in for Saha with Virat Kohli lauding his former Indian-team-mate's batting.

But the praise was quickly replaced by SM ridicule as fans spotted a fashion blunder by the Titans wicket-keeper. Saha came back on the field wearing his trousers the reverse way!

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha hammered a 43-ball 81 against the Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

As he walked onto the field, the blunder was pointed out with his team-mates, including Captain Hardik Pandya laughing and clapping him onto the field. Saha took it in good humour and laughed it off.

Twitter was soon flooded with memes as the twitterati cackled at Saha's fashion faux pas.

The 38 year old earlier looked set for his second IPL century, but fell short as a stunning catch by substitute fielder Prerak Mankad off Avesh Khan ended his assault.