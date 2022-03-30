News
IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate

IPL: Williamson fined for SRH's slow over-rate

Source: PTI
March 30, 2022 10:49 IST
SRH captain Kane Williamson

IMAGE: SRH captain Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate during its 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match in Pune.

 

Sunrisers went down to Rajasthan Royals by 61 runs in a one-sided game played at the MCA stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

"The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29," the IPL stated in a media statement.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
