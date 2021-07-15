News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Deepak Hooda quits Baroda

Deepak Hooda quits Baroda

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
July 15, 2021 16:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Deepak Hooda

IMAGE: Deepak Hooda asked for NOC from Baroda Cricket Association. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Experienced batsman Deepak Hooda has expectedly left the Baroda cricket team after a fall-out with skipper Krunal Pandya last season.

He has been granted NOC by the Baroda Cricket Association.

The development was confirmed on Thursday by BCA secretary Ajit Lele.

In January, the BCA had suspended Hooda, who had stormed out of the camp before the start of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, for the last domestic season for 'indiscipline' and 'bringing disrespect to the game'.

 

Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him.

The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs, with nine hundred, 15 fifties. A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan termed the development as a 'huge loss'.

'How many cricket associations will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It's utterly disappointing,' tweeted Pathan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
How women cricket team can emerge as champs
How women cricket team can emerge as champs
Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?
Rahul or Saha? Who will replace Pant?
He plays impactful knocks: Kaif lauds Shaw
He plays impactful knocks: Kaif lauds Shaw
Sensex jumps 255 pts to end at lifetime high of 53,159
Sensex jumps 255 pts to end at lifetime high of 53,159
Army man held for providing classified info to ISI
Army man held for providing classified info to ISI
Risk of COVID spread is 'zero', IOC chief says
Risk of COVID spread is 'zero', IOC chief says
'Pandemic did not impact my Olympic preparation'
'Pandemic did not impact my Olympic preparation'

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

Rishabh Pant tests positive for COVID-19

Padikkal, Sakariya and Rana eager to learn from Dravid

Padikkal, Sakariya and Rana eager to learn from Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances