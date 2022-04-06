News
SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved

SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved

By Rediff Cricket
April 06, 2022 08:59 IST
Surya Kumar Yadav bats at a nets session on Tuesday

IMAGE: Surya Kumar Yadav bats at a nets session on Tuesday. Photographs: Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter

Mumbai Indians fans rejoice!

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the nets and ready to dazzle us with his performances in the Indian Premier League.

SKY posted pictures at batting practice, captioning them with a trophy and a blue heart.

Surya Kumar Yadav plays a pull shot in the nets

Suryakumar recently finished rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after suffering a finger injury during the home series against the West Indies in February.

He joined the MI camp after rehab, but missed their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

He was expected to play in the second match against Rajasthan Royals on April 2, but was sidelined again as he was yet unfit.

By the looks of it, Surya could be playing his first match this season today, April 6, when Mumbai Indians face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

 
Rediff Cricket
Rashid Khan: 'You can't be relaxed in the IPL'
Does Kane need these legends playing?
Chahal and Maxwell's 'special' bonding
Turning Point: DK-Ahmed Swing It RCB Way
Top Performer: DK, The Perfect Finisher
Finch takes Australia past Pakistan in one-off T20
IPL 2022

This pace bowler is India's lucky charm...

INSIDE the Punjab Kings Dressing Room

