SKY Ready; Mumbai Indians Relieved

IMAGE: Surya Kumar Yadav bats at a nets session on Tuesday. Photographs: Suryakumar Yadav/Twitter

Mumbai Indians fans rejoice!

Suryakumar Yadav is back in the nets and ready to dazzle us with his performances in the Indian Premier League.

SKY posted pictures at batting practice, captioning them with a trophy and a blue heart.

Suryakumar recently finished rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy after suffering a finger injury during the home series against the West Indies in February.

He joined the MI camp after rehab, but missed their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals on March 27.

He was expected to play in the second match against Rajasthan Royals on April 2, but was sidelined again as he was yet unfit.

By the looks of it, Surya could be playing his first match this season today, April 6, when Mumbai Indians face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders.