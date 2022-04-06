News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah's Dramatic Decade With MI

Bumrah's Dramatic Decade With MI

By Rediff Cricket
April 06, 2022 14:42 IST
Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah kick-started his journey with the Mumbai Indians.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the finest finds of the Indian Premier League.

The 2022 season is Bumrah's 10th season with the Mumbai Indians and he shared a moving video montage of his decade-long journey with the franchise.

In the video, a young Bumrah can be seen practising in the MI camp, which then transitions to him practising for the current season.

Sharing the video, Bumrah wrote an emotional caption, 'This is my 10th season of the IPL, so many memories and special moments. Through the ups and downs, the highs and lows and everything in between, I'm grateful for everything that was and hopeful for everything to come.'

Spotted by John Wright, signed up by MI, Boom Boom made an impression in his very first IPL game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

An unknown entity then with a unusual action, the pacer got Virat Kohli's wicket on debut.

Since then, Bumrah has played a key part in each of MI's five IPL title wins. He has grown from strength to strength and become one of the best pacers in the world in all three formats of the game.

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

