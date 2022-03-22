News
IPL 2022: Why Bangladesh's Taskin won't join Lucknow

IPL 2022: Why Bangladesh's Taskin won't join Lucknow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 22, 2022 13:16 IST
IMAGE: Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was approached by IPL side Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured England quick Mark Wood but he was denied the NOC by Bangladesh Cricket Board. Photograph: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed, who was approached by IPL side Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured England quick Mark Wood, will not participate in the T20 league, the Bangladesh Cricket board said.

 

Super Giants reached out to the 26-year old pacer after Wood was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury, as per reports.

New entrants Super Giants had paid Rs 7.5 crore for Wood at the IPL auction last month.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has refused to give Taskin the No-Objection Certificate to take part in the IPL as it clashes with the ongoing tour of South Africa.

"Since we have two important series like the ongoing home tour of South Africa and the home series against Sri Lanka, we feel it won't be right for him to take part in the IPL,'' BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The Bangladesh cricket team is currently in South Africa, playing an ODI series which will be followed by two Tests which concludes on April 11, while the IPL begins on March 26.

"We have spoken with Taskin and he has understood the whole situation. He informed the franchise that he is not playing the IPL and will be available for the South Africa tour and later will return back home," Yunus added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
