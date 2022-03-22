Warne's death: 'It was like a bad dream'

IMAGE: Ricky Ponting and the late Shane Warne. Photograph: Hamish Blair/Getty Images

Former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting went down memory lane as he spoke about the late great Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh and his long-time team-mate, the legendary Shane Warne.

Both Australian cricket legends died within hours of each other on March 3 and Ponting recalled his association with them ahead of a Delhi Capitals training session.

'The last couple of weeks have probably been the toughest couple of weeks I have personally had in my whole life,' Ponting says in the video posted by Delhi Capitals. 'When we found about Warne it was almost like a bad dream.'

'Rod's funeral was yesterday (March 19) so there is a bit of closure around that one. I had a tough decision to make, whether to stay back home and go to those two funerals of two pretty close friends or get over here and lead this franchise as well as I can,' Ponting added.

'They both would've wanted me to do what I love and look after my team.'