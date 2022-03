IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni warms up ahead of the IPL 2022 opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday. Photographs: BCCI

No longer having to worry about the toss and playing XI ahead of the match, former Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoyed his time ahead of the IPL opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday.

While new captain Ravindra Jadeja went about the task of checking out the pitch and plan out the strategies with head coach Stephen Fleming, Dhoni was away from the action.





He played a game of football during the warm-up before he practiced his wicketkeeping skills.