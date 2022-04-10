News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kuldeep Yadav credits Pant for his resurrection

Kuldeep Yadav credits Pant for his resurrection

Source: PTI
April 10, 2022 23:00 IST
Enjoying DC team environment, Rishabh is helping from behind stumps, lot of backing: Kuldeep

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine and Umesh Yadav.Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Kuldeep Yadav had a harrowing time during his stint at Kolkata Knight Riders where he got very little support from the team management but he has got second wind at Delhi Capitals in a nice environment with backing from skipper Rishabh Pant.

Kuldeep with 10 wickets is now the 'Purple Cap' holder having missed the last edition with horrific knee injury.

 

"I am enjoying the environment here and have a good backing of the side. Rishabh guides me well from behind the stumps, too," Kuldeep said after the end of the match.

Rishabh on his part said that he has tried to give him enough chances so that he is back in the groove.

"Kuldeep has been working for one year but hasn't been getting enough chances. We are trying to back him and he is doing well."

Kuldeep said that he is working a lot on his bowling.

"Actually I didn't think much earlier. I felt I can reach it, and it is my wicket at the end of the day. It is important to take a pause and think about the bowling. This is a good wicket and the batters do well."

He was happy that he got KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer's wicket.

"Shreyas was batting well and hitting it well, so that was a big wicket. Enjoyed Shreyas' wicket more because it was my first and was the main wicket from the team's point of view since he was batting well."

"I haven't tried too much and I am focusing on my rhythm. That's what I did when I returned to the Indian team. I am enjoying my bowling and bowling good lengths. I pulled the lengths against Shreyas as well as Cummins." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
